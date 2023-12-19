First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

First Community Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 4,253.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth $62,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

