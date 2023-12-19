First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

