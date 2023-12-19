First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. 12,246,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,639,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

