First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.03 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 63,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.46. 760,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.