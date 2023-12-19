First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $214,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.14. 656,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.31. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

