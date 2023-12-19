First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,256 shares during the period. First Financial Bancorp. makes up 2.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.97% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 41,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

