First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,988 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.14. 91,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.37. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.