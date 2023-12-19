First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.63. The stock had a trading volume of 115,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,198. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

