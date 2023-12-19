First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.