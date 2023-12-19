First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 104 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.37. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

