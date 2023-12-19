First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 164 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.65. 119,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,520. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $508.70. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.21.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

