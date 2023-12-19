First Financial Bank Trust Division Takes $206,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,231. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIGI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.