First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. 4,765,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,188,238. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

