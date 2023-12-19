First Financial Corp IN Buys New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

