First International Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

First International Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust owned about 0.18% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,625 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

