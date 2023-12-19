First International Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First International Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.13. 1,214,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

