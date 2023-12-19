First International Bank & Trust Sells 1,778 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lennar were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lennar by 75,322.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $148.37. The stock had a trading volume of 598,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,474. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $88.42 and a twelve month high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

