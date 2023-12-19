First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,894. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

