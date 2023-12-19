FlatQube Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $3,276.09 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.27433054 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,659.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

