Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

