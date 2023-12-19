Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 58 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.24.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

