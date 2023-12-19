Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Broadcom stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,139.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,765. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $932.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $884.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

