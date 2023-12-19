Fortress Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $216.20 and a one year high of $273.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

