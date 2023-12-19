Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,485,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,621. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.77 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

