Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.04. 367,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,204. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.36. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

