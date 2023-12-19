FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $681.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

