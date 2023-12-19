FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $290,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

