FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Raised to $1.00 at Northland Securities

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $0.65 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTCI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $101.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cathy Behnen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,034.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 213,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at $260,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 361,540 shares of company stock valued at $182,888. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

