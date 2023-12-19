Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GLXY stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of C$3.33 and a 1 year high of C$10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.08. The company has a market cap of C$985.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.21.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$400,000.00. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

