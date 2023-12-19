General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.52. 1,790,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.