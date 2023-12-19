Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 167,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 813,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

