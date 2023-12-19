Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

GS traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, hitting $381.44. The company had a trading volume of 460,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,406. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

