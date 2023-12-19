Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,550 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 950.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 170.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,196,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 228,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

