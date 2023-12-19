Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.90. 432,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.