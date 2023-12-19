Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VNQ traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $88.82. 1,768,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,097. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

