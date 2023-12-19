Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after buying an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 286,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,102. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

