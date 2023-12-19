Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,295 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 238.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

