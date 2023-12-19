Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises 2.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 4.62% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GREK traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,734. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $202.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

