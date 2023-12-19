Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 70,108 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 3.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $36,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,573,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after buying an additional 70,563 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73,015 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,161,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 146,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 212,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,776. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

