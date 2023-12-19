Guild of Guardians Trading 63.4% Higher This Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 63.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $69.43 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

