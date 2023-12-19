Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:HG)

Hamilton Insurance Group’s (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 20th. Hamilton Insurance Group had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HG. JMP Securities began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $176,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $176,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410 over the last quarter.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

