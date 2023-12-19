Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.95

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.95 and last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 3299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawkins Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawkins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hawkins by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 84,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $17,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

