HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 14,624 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,454,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. 487,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

