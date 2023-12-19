HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,909,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,853. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

