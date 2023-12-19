HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8 %

AVGO traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 604,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $884.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.