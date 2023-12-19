HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 127,135 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.6% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 390,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,190. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

