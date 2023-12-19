HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 32,143 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $147,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 918.1% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 171.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 118,391 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 145,526 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

