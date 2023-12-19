HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,264 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUS stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $131.38. 1,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average of $123.61. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.46 and a fifty-two week high of $132.78.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.