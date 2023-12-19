HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,627 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.22. 78,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

