HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 143,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.